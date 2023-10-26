BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is asking for blood donations should the need arise to supply blood for victims of a mass shooting in Maine that killed at least 18 people.

Houchin Community Blood Bank said it is on “stand-by” to aid victims in Maine and are thankful for people who have already booked appointments to donate.

Officials said donations would help keeping blood supplies ready and available if requested from the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps after a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps is a group of blood donation centers across the United States that prepares for emergencies or disasters where mass transfusions may be needed.

Houchin officials said blood donors between Thursday and Saturday, Oct. 28, will get four tickets to a Bakersfield College football game on Nov. 6 while supplies last. People are encouraged to make an appointment to donate at this website.