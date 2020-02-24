Houchin Community Blood Bank celebrating start of racing season with social event, special blood drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank is partnering with the Kern County Raceway for a new blood drive and social event as it kicks off a new season.

The social event will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the donor center located at 11515 Bolthouse Dr. Race fans will get to meet drivers, get autographs, view the race cars as well as enjoy food and refreshments.

In March, Houchin will begin its Race in to Give Blood Drive. The drive will run from March 2-14 at both its donor centers. Those who give blood during this period will be able to receive a pair of tickets for the opening night of the Kern County Raceway on March 14.

Each donor will also be entered into a drawing for a night in a luxury suite for a future race at the Kern County Raceway Park.

The donor centers are open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Houchin Community Blood Bank is such a vital part of Bakersfield, saving lives daily. Kern County Raceway is proud to partner with HCBB for the 2020 season and to kick off our eighth year with a blood drive is awesome,” said Steve Hughes, marketing manager for the KCRP.

Hughes said Houchin’s Blood Mobile will be at the track on opening day as well.

For more information about the social event or blood drive, visit www.hcbb.com.