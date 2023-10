BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood bank is asking people to donate platelets in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to HCBB, cancer patients rely on donated platelets daily to maintain their platelet count, which is often compromised during their fight against cancer.

You can schedule an appointment to donate platelets by visiting HCBB’s website or by calling 661-323-4222.