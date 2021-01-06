Houchin Community Blood Bank asks for blood donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank says it’s in dire need of blood and plasma donations.

The blood bank says all types of blood are needed during the winter months, but especially O and A types. Houchin is also looking for any COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma.

Houchin says its inventory has decreased by 74% since Dec. 1 and as more and more people test positive for COVID-19, more people need the potentially lifesaving treatment convalescent plasma can provide.

You can schedule an appointment at this website.