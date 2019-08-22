Houchin Community Blood Bank appoints new president and CEO

Dr. Brad Bryan had been in interim role since May

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank has appointed a new president and CEO.

The blood bank said Dr. Brad Bryan was named the new CEO at Houchin on Aug. 19.

Dr. Bryan had been serving as interim Chief Executive Officer at Houchin since May.

Before joining Houchin, the blood bank says Dr. Bryan consulted for numerous biotechnology companies and founded a successful next generation DNA sequencing clinical diagnostics company.

In a release, Dr. Bryan released the following statement: