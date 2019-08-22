Houchin Community Blood Bank appoints new president and CEO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank has appointed a new president and CEO.
The blood bank said Dr. Brad Bryan was named the new CEO at Houchin on Aug. 19.
Dr. Bryan had been serving as interim Chief Executive Officer at Houchin since May.
Before joining Houchin, the blood bank says Dr. Bryan consulted for numerous biotechnology companies and founded a successful next generation DNA sequencing clinical diagnostics company.
In a release, Dr. Bryan released the following statement:
It is an honor and a privilege to be placed at the helm of Houchin Community Blood Bank, a long standing organization that has helped the Kern County community save over three million lives since 1952. Kern County is a very unique community because Houchin Community Blood Bank is an independent blood center. This means that 100% of the blood transfused to patients in Kern County was donated locally by caring members of our community. In most other communities, where chain blood centers like Red Cross or Vitalant operate, blood for transfusions is flown in from warehousing centers which are hundreds or thousands of miles away. Here in Kern County, life-saving blood is only a phone call and a few miles away. I look forward to the opportunity to lead this amazing organization into the future and to continue serving this great community.Dr. Brad Bryan via Houchin Community Blood Bank