Houchin Community Blood Bank announces new CEO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank has announced a new president and chief executive officer.

The organization said that on Nov. 30, its board of directors appointed Sean McNally as the new president and CEO. Houchin said he brings more than 30 years of business experience and that he will bring a lot of knowledge to the organization.

“Sean immediately stood out as someone who would make an exceptional leader,” said board chairman Joseph Engel. “We believe his strong leadership experience will guide Houchin into the future and continue the growth that we envision for this organization.”

McNally said he is honored and humbled to be able to serve as Houchin’s new president and CEO.

“Our vision remains the same to ensure that we continue to help our community by providing a safe and reliable blood supply,” he said.