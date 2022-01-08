Houchin blood drive honors fallen veterans at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a new year and with that come New Year’s resolutions. Some choose to give time to respect those who have served our country, and then there’s people who decide to give blood.

People were able to do all three by donating blood at Houchin’s blood drive which partnered up with the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.

Donating blood, honoring local veterans and getting the chance to win a Peloton bike has never been easier.

Over a dozen people donated blood which is still greatly needed. This number of donors was a surprise. It was much higher than what was expected.

“We come out a lot all throughout Bakersfield and even Kern County,” Kelsey Lloye a phlebotomist with Houchin Community Blood Bank said. “We always use other businesses or buildings to help us help our blood shortage which is still going on right now. We are in very big need of O positive or any O’s in general.”

The drive started at 8 a.m., in an urgent effort to replenish local supplies of blood. Donors were encouraged to see the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, the cosponsor for the event, after giving blood.

“I like giving back to people in need and God has blessed me with healthy blood so far and I’ve been doing it just a little while,” James Madrano a blood donor said.

A pint of blood is donated to the blood bank with every donation. Now a single one of these packs can save three lives.

“If you haven’t donated before definitely come and try it,” Lloye said. “You could help someone in need by just sitting here 10 minutes at the most.”

Houchin is entering everyone who donates in a contest to win a free Peloton exercise bike. You can even add entries into the contest with blood donations every seven days for the rest of the month.