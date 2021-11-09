Houchin Blood banks are empty, looking for donations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank is extending its hours on Thursday and Friday due to a blood shortage, according to a post on social media from Houchin.

The new hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

Houchin will also be hosting blood drives in its mobile unit:

  • Wednesday at Patriot Elementary School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4410 Old Farm Road in Bakersfield
  • Thursday at Adventists Health Delano from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1404 Garces Highway in Delano
  • Friday at Dignity Health-Mercy Hospital SW from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 500 Old River Road in Bakersfield
  • Friday at Dignity Health-Mercy Hospital at 221 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News