BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Houchin Blood Bank is hosting their second Blood Bank Summer Social.

“Last time we did this we ended up with around 60 donations, which helped out the community so much,” according to Gina Lidgett, one of the account coordinators at Houchin.

On their most recent Instagram post, Houchin Blood Bank says:

“Houchin will be hosting our next summer social event on Thursday, August 24th from 4-7 p.m. Join fellow donors for a night full of food, fun, and saving lives!”

You can expect dunk tank, raffle fundraiser, ballpark food, Dodger game ticket package giveaway, live music and balloon artists, organizers said.

Donors who dress up in their best baseball gear will be entered to win a fun prize!

How to Win Free Dodger Tickets

*Donate at any donor center between Monday, August 21st and Thursday, August 24th to automatically be entered to win a 4-pack of Dodger Tickets and a preferred parking pass!”

Talent from KGET might be dunked in their dunk tank– so definitely keep an eye out!