BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank is partnering up with Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill for an end-of-month promotion.

Houchin officials say from Monday, Aug. 28 to Friday, Sept. 1 blood donors who make a successful blood donation can receive one $10 voucher for Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill.

The offer is only available while supplies last.

In a news release Shane Hubbard, Creative Development Coordinator at Houchin Community Blood Bank said:

With many of our community’s routine donors ineligible to donate blood until the beginning of October, we need blood donors who donate maybe 1 or 2 times a year to step up and help our community. The average donor in Kern County donates less than twice a year,” he said. “If we hope to continue saving lives as a community and keep it strong, we need support from every person who is eligible to donate. And for those who are not eligible, we need help spreading awareness of the need for blood. Shane Hubbard

If you would like to participate in this offer schedule your appointment by going to the Houchin Community Blood Bank website or call 661-323-4222.