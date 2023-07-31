Houchin Community Blood Bank collects blood donations during its community blood drive on May 4, 2023 / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Blood Bank is asking the community to help battle the ongoing blood shortage by donating blood and platelets and have a chance to win a $250 back-to-school gift card of your choice, according to organizers.

From August 1st to 19th, every donor will be automatically entered into the drawing. The blood bank will choose a winner each week, with a total of three winners, according to the release.

Officials said the bank experiences a shortage in donations during the summer to fall months, while the demand for blood and platelets remains steady.

You can schedule your appointment by going to Hcbb.com/schedule or call 661-323-4222.

Donor Center Hours:

Monday – Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed