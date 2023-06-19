BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank put out a call asking for donors to stop by and make a donation on Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

Bakersfield is in the top 15 counties that has the highest number of sickle cell patients and those affected by it, according to Rachel Nettleton, marketing and communications manager at Houchin.

“And it’s a hereditary disease that’s passed along in lineage. So, we’re creating awareness because … it’s a disease that plays a huge role in receiving blood transfusions,” Nettleton said. “So, there’s many people that if they come out and donate blood, can help sickle cell patients in our community.”

Besides raising awareness about Sickle Cell, the blood bank is experiencing its typical low blood supply due to summer with high school students out of school and people on vacation.