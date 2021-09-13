Houchin Blood Bank offering free tickets to Kern County Fair with ‘Pint for a Pass’ promotion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is offering free tickets to the Kern County Fair for people who donate a pint of blood through Oct. 1.

You can donate at either Houchin Blood Bank — at 5901 Truxtun Ave. or 11515 Bolthouse Drive. You can also get a pass by donating at one of its mobile drives.

Whole blood donors will receive two free adult tickets and those who donate platelet and plasma will receive four free adult tickets. Every donor will also be entered into a weekly drawing for more Kern County Fair tickets and unlimited ride coupons.

You can schedule an appointment or find a list of mobile drives on Houchin’s website.