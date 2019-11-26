Houchin Blood Bank giving out mystery prize boxes to donors this week

People who donate blood at Houchin Community Blood Bank this week can pick up mystery boxes that include prizes from area businesses.

The blood bank said the black mystery boxes will be available to donors through Sunday. They include items such as gift cards and coupons from businesses including Target, Walmart, Albertsons, Sonic Drive-In, Broken Yolk Cafe and Asada Grill.

One box contains a $500 Target gift card sponsored by The Wonderful Company.

Donors can give blood between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday at their two locations: 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Dr.. They will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older. A photo ID with a date of birth is required. For more information, visit hcbb.com or call 661-323-4222.