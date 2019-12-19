Houchin Blood Bank giving Christmas ornaments, gift cards to donors next week

The Houchin Community Blood Bank is getting into the Christmas spirit by giving back to donors.

Anyone who donates Dec. 23-28 at either of the donor centers will be able to pick a Mys-tree ornament from the bank’s Christmas tree and receive a mystery gift card of up to $500. The $500 Target gift card is sponsored by The Wonderful Company.

In addition, Santa will be making an appearance at the Bolthouse Avenue center on Monday from 12-4 p.m. Residents will be able to take free photos with Santa. Cookies will also be provided at no charge. Donations are not required to participate.

The Houchin centers are located at 11515 Bolthouse Dr. and 5901 Truxtun Ave. Donors can give blood between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The centers are closed Christmas Day.

The banks will be open on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older.

For more information, 661-323-4222 or HCBB.com.