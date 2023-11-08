BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank urgently needs your help filling up any type O blood supply this Fall.

Houchin Community Blood Bank says inventory of all ‘O’ blood types are currently empty. According to officials, the supply of blood and platelets have dropped drastically from local uses.

Starting now, every type O donation and platelet donation will be entered to win a pair of Condors tickets good for any Condors game, including the Teddy Bear Toss game.

This offer will run through November 18th.