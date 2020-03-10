Houchin deferring blood donations from some recent travelers due to coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is still encouraging healthy people to donate blood amid coronavirus concerns. However, anyone who has recently traveled to other countries and want to donate will have their donations deferred.

The blood bank said it has put added blood donor screening measures in place, including a 28-day donation deferral for anyone who has traveled to China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong or Japan to ensure the safety of the blood supply.

Houchin said it is taking the extra precautions despite the fact that people are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 through blood donation or blood transfusion, since respiratory viruses are not known to be transmitted that way.

The blood bank said it is encouraging healthy people to donate now, as if the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread and therefore reduce the number of eligible donors, it could lead to a significant drop in blood supply.

“As a community, it is imperative that we continue to donate blood,” said CEO Brad Bryan. “It is hard to predict whether (the) coronavirus will lead to a high number of deaths in the U.S., but I can assure you with 100 percent certainty that if our communities stop donating blood, the collateral death toll will be high…not from the virus, but from cancer, surgery and trauma patients who are in desperate need of blood transfusions to survive.”

Donors can give blood between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday at their two locations: 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Dr.

For more information, visit hcbb.com or call 661-323-4222.