Houchin begins community-wide blood drive Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is kicking off its 14th Annual Community Wide Blood Drive Wednesday outside the 17 News studios with coffee and food available for purchase.

Wednesday’s event will last from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the community-wide drive will go on for the rest of December as a reminder of the importance of donating blood during the holiday season, Houchin officials said.

All donors will be entered to win a $1,500 gift certificate to a local travel agency, redeemable for a trip to Big Bear. The winner will also get a $100 gas gift card and $150 Visa gift card for food and souvenirs.

At the Dec. 1 event, Covenant Coffee will have coffee available for purchase from 5 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., and Homies Tacos will be there from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Following are a list of mobile drives and donor center hours for December:

Mobile Drives

• 12/1: KGET-TV 17 – 2120 L. St • 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• 12/2: Adventist Health Hospital – 2615 Chester Ave • 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• 12/3: Kern Valley Hospital – 6412 Laurel Ave • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• 12/4: I-Rock Radio (Ridgecrest) – 520 S. Richmond Rd • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• 12/7: Kaiser Permanente Physicians – 3100 Camino Del Rio Ct • 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• 12/7: Taft Community – 400 Kern St • 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• 12/11: Stallion Springs – 27800 Stallion Springs Dr • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• 12/14: Kern High School District – 5801 Sundale Ave • 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• 12/15: Ridgecrest Community – 100 W. California Ave • 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• 12/17: Wasco Knights of Columbus 2938 – 1300 9th Pl • 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• 12/19: Our Lady of Guadalupe – 4600 E. Brundage Ln • 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

• 12/20: Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley – 1100 Magellan Dr • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• 12/21: Target East Hills – 3401 Mall View Rd • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Donor Center Hours

• M-W: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Th: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Fr: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Sa: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

To make an appointment, click here or call 661-323-4222.