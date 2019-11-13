Hot Pot Spot to open soon in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield will soon be getting a taste of hot pot.

A new restaurant called Hot Pot Spot is coming to the corner of 18th and Eye streets.

Hot Pot Spot is opening at the former Boss Pizza location.

Hot pot is Asian cuisine. Typically, you get a simmering soup broth, meat and vegetable that you cook to your liking, right at the table.

The restaurant claims to be the first of its kind in Bakersfield.

it’s Facebook page doesn’t list an opening date, but they plan to open sometime this month.

The Hot Pot Spot is located at 1525 18th St.

