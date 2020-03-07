Hot chicken restaurant Angry Chickz to open Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hot chicken chain Angry Chickz has announced plans to open its fifth location in Bakersfield.

The announcement was made on the chain’s Instagram page, which said the Bakersfield restaurant will open in April. An exact location was not given.

Other Angry Chickz restaurants can be found in Los Angeles and Fresno.

The chain serves Nashville hot chicken at spice levels ranging from “no heat” to the daunting “angry”, so intense that those who order it are required to sign a waiver.