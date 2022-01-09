Horse severely injured in collision with vehicle in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A horse was severely injured in a collision Sunday evening in south Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision between an SUV and a horse at East Casa Loma Drive and South Union Avenue just before 6 p.m. Two people, including a 5-year-old, were riding the horse at the time of collision.

Video from the scene showed the SUV was severely damaged in the collision. It wasn’t immediately clear if the horse rider and the 5-year-old were hurt.