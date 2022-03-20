BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pregnant horse rescued from a slaughter pen in Texas was given a second a chance in Bakersfield.

On Friday, that rescued horse gave birth to Ziggy. Ziggy’s mother was rescued from a slaughter pen in Bowie, Texas in November.

A local non-profit — All Seated in a Barn — took the mother to its rescue in northwest Bakersfield, but they didn’t realize the horse was pregnant until a few weeks ago.

Staff were welcomed with quite the surprise on Friday, learning they saved not only one horse, but two.