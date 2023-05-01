BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A horse that escaped from a property on Hosking Road was euthanized after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening, police said.

Bakersfield police responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a horse in the 3600 block of Hosking Road, just east of Wible Road around 8:25. p.m.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the horse sustained major injury and after consulting with veterinarian experts, the horse was euthanized at the scene. The owner of the horse was also present at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.