BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s PBIS Recognition Committee awarded one McFarland school with top honors for behavior intervention.

Horizon Elementary received platinum honors for consistently implementing positive behavior intervention and support during the 2022-2023 school year. The school is set to be recognized in Sacramento, at the eighth annual California PBIS Conference.

Horizon Elementary is one of 495 schools to earn the platinum award this year. A letter was sent to the school from the committee, highlighting the hard work and commitment it takes to create the best environment at school.

Horizon is the newest elementary school to open in McFarland and educates more than 500 students daily.