Horace Mann Elementary closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Horace Mann Elementary School has closed due to several positive COVID-19 tests within the school, according to a spokesperson.

Bakersfield City School District closed Horace Mann after more than five percent of the population on campus tested positive for COVID-19 over a 14-day period. As the school gradually welcomes students back, they will have a limited number of students and staff on campus, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the school cannot release the number of positive cases on campus due to student and staff privacy laws. Horace Mann is the only school closed in the Bakersfield City School District.