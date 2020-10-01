Hooters on Rosedale closed due to cockroach infestation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hooters restaurant on Rosedale Highway has been closed by public health officials after inspectors discovered a cockroach infestation, including roaches in the food prep area.

An inspection Wednesday found roaches in the kitchen, the wall behind the prep refrigeration unit, a cup and utensil storage rack, above the prep surface in the front food prep area and on the floor and ceiling between tiles and panels, according to Kern public health officials. The manager said the restaurant hadn’t scheduled pest control services recently.

“Operator/employee did not demonstrate correct decision making skills,” the inspection report says. “Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation.”