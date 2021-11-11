‘Honoring the Brave’ event raises thousands for veterans, first responder groups

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The second annual Honoring the Brave event returned Thursday saluting veterans and first responders.

The event took place at the Elks Lodge on 30th Street near Garces Memorial Circle that included a deep pit barbecue lunch.

Veterans and first responders were treated to a free meal while others could eat for $10. Organizers say more than $25,000 was raised so far.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Kern County 999 Foundation, Kern County Wounded Heroes Fund and the Ruptured Ducks.