BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans Day honors the Americans who have served our country when we were in conflict, at war and during peace.

It is more than just a holiday. It is a day to honor those servicemen and women a part of American history.

Some of those who have served are deceased and some are alive to remember still. Most importantly, those alive are here to be still honored. Like Tom Gibson, who served in the Vietnam War in the 1970s. Gibson attends the Bakersfield Veterans Day Parade annually and shares that it is one of the best ways to honor troops.

“Just the recognition of the men and women and families who served, some gave their life, just honoring those troops,” said Gibson.

Marine Veteran Rebecca Robinson served for 22 years and shares that honoring veterans starts by understanding the sacrifice.

“It’s so important that people understand the sacrifice that veterans make for our country, and it is beyond just military engagement. They return to society as productive members, and they bring those skills and opportunities and experience with them, and we treasure them always, so I encourage everyone to do the same,” said Robinson.

Then, Robinson shares it is as easy as thank you.

“Just say thank you for your service, that’s enough, no one is out there looking for gratitude, but the appreciation and the value that the veterans bring to the world and to the community is so so important so just say thank you to them,” said Robinson.

For Navy Veteran Christopher Silveira, who served right out of high school in the 1970s, it is the simple things.

“Any little thing, I’ll see a bumper sticker on the back of a car that alone just touches my heart; This event in itself is a great honor and walking into a grocery store or just out and about and I’ve got my navy stuff on, and people appreciate the time you did serving this great country of ours,” said Silveira.