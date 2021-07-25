Honor guard at Kern Medical for fallen deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of law enforcement officers formed an honor guard outside Kern Medical Sunday evening solemnly saluting as a flag-draped body bag was reverently placed in a hearse.

An hour before, the sheriff’s office had declined to immediately say whether one of their deputies had died in an hours-long standoff in Wasco, but the scene behind the trauma hospital said it all.

The county’s top law enforcement officers — Sheriff Donny Youngblood and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer — led a tearful procession from the hospital to the nearby coroner’s office.

Men in uniform openly wept as the body bag was carried down a corridor lined with officers and deputies holding a formal salute. Some of the officers wore the dress uniforms reserved for formal occasions, like funerals.

Other officers were dressed in camouflage combat gear, as if they had just come from the firefight that ended a few minutes earlier.

That confrontation began about 1 p.m. when deputies were called to a home near Poplar Avenue and Highway 46 in Wasco.

The District Attorney’s Office tweeted a statement Sunday offering condolences to the deputy’s family and friends. The deputy has not been identified.