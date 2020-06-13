Honor Flights canceled through 2020 due to health risks amid COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite businesses, hair salons, and amusement parks reopening, there are still concerns over the health risks of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honor Flight program will cancel all its trips for the rest of the year.

The Honor Flight program is an organization that transports veterans for free to tour the national monuments and memorials of their respective war they fought in Washington, DC.

The local chapter director, Lili Marsh, announced the cancellation on Facebook and wrote, “We carry such precious cargo on these flights we just can not take the risk…The health and well being of our heroes is first and foremost.”

She reassures that they are working on rescheduling the flights for the spring and any fundraising or donations are greatly appreciated.

