Honor Flight veterans visit war memorials before return to Bakersfield

A group of local veterans spent their third day in Washington D.C., taking a tour of the capital, and a visit to war memorials, before heading back to Bakersfield.

Their day began at the Korean War Memorial. The statues were so realistic, it brought some veterans to tears.

The veterans boarded a flight and are headed to Bakersfield on Thursday evening. You can greet and welcome home the Honor Flight veterans at Meadows Field beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Two flights are scheduled to arrive with Honor Flight veterans. One at 8:52 p.m. and a second at 9:48 p.m. If you can make it, you are invited to cheer on and give the veterans a warm welcome.