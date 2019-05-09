Honor Flight veterans to return to Bakersfield on Thursday night

Local veterans are on their way back to Bakersfield after completing the 38th Kern County Honor Flight.

You can welcome home the veterans on Thursday night at Meadows Field. Their flight is expected in Bakersfield at 8:52 p.m.

The veterans got a tour of Washington D.C. and the war memorials built in their honor.

They also met with House Minority Leader and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday.

The congressman took a photo with the group and asked his Twitter followers to thank them for their sacrifices.