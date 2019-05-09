Honor Flight veterans to return to Bakersfield on Thursday night

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
KMAC HONOR FLIGHT 4_1557443163708.PNG.jpg

Local veterans are on their way back to Bakersfield after completing the 38th Kern County Honor Flight.

You can welcome home the veterans on Thursday night at Meadows Field. Their flight is expected in Bakersfield at 8:52 p.m.

The veterans got a tour of Washington D.C. and the war memorials built in their honor. 

They also met with House Minority Leader and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday.

The congressman took a photo with the group and asked his Twitter followers to thank them for their sacrifices.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS