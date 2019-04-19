Honor Flight veterans return from Washington, D.C. trip

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Veterans who traveled to our nation's capital with Honor Flight Kern County returned back to Bakersfield, and the community showed up en masse to welcome them home.

"This part is really amazing, and the tears start to flow, and the veterans really get emotional," said Kern Sons of the American Revolution president, Arnie Burr.

The men, who served in World War II and the Korean war, toured the Lincoln and FDR monuments, as well as the memorials for the very wars they fought in.

"Having the people all along the parade routes stand up and clap for us--it was very touching," said Korean War veteran Jimmie Martin, who went on the trip.

Many shed tears of somber rememberance, but also of pride and joy.