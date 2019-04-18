Honor Flight veterans participate in emotional ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

On Day 2 of the 37th Kern County Honor Flight, the group of veterans went on an emotional tour of the monuments built in their honor in our nation's capital.

The group took part in an emotional ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. It was a day filled with gratitude.

Two World War II and two Korean War veterans presented a wreath to lay at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

On Thursday, the group will visit the Lincoln Memorial and Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial before heading back to Bakersfield later that evening.

The veterans are also expected to return on their flight at Meadows Field at around 8:30 p.m. The public is encouraged and invited to welcome them home.