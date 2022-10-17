BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight 45 will take 97 Kern County Veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor.

There will be two World War II Veterans on board, 9 Korean War Veterans and 86 Vietnam Veterans, 4 of whom are women.

The charter flight leaves Meadows Field at 9 a.m. Tuesday with two days in the nation’s capitol.

The vets and their escorts return home Thursday at 6:15 p.m. and the public is invited to welcome them back with posters and banners.

All updates from the trip will be available on the Honor Flight Facebook page if you’d like to follow along.