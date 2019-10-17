Honor Flight returns to Kern County

The latest Honor Flight trip is officially over. The charter plane carrying the 101 Vietnam war veterans on the trip landed back in Bakersfield from Washington d.c. Wednesday night.

Channel 17’s Eytan Wallace traveled with the vets on this trip and joins us with why the flight home was especially emotional for these men and women.

The first announcement came from the flight crew on this chartered aircraft with Allegiant Airlines. they handed out these gift bags to all 101 veterans.

“I’ve got 50th anniversary (commemoration) of Vietnam. hand figures, and a pen set. It’s amazing. I love it,” said Dennis Ross.

It was time for mail call. Veterans receiving mail from family, friends, and yes, complete strangers.

The words on these pieces of paper brought tears to the veterans on this flight, the men and women who proudly served our nation.

“I appreciate it. Some of these kids don’t even know me. I want to frame every one of these until the day i die,” said Fidel Cazares.

“Thank you for your service to the USA. I love it. We didn’t get it when we got home, but we got it now,” said Richard Madsen.

“Each one is written by 10 or 12 year olds. This is what we missed when we are home (crying). Yes, I do have tears. It is hard to talk about, but it’s one we need to get off our chests and get out 50 years after it occurred. thank you so much, thank you. Thank you,” said Roger McIntyre.

Very emotional moments on this flight back to Bakersfield for more than 100 Vietnam war veterans.

If you are a veteran or may know a veteran who could qualify for a trip to Washington D.C., you’re asked to call Honor Flight Kern County.