Honor Flight postpones trips through April due to coronavirus concerns

Honor Flight has announced that it is postponing all trips through April due to coronavirus concerns.

The organization said the Board of Directors made the decision after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that adults over 60 years old are particularly at risk of infection and should avoid all nonessential travel.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of our veterans fall into the CDC’s high-risk category,” Honor Flight said. “Many of our veterans also live in community settings, such as retirement homes or assisted living facilities, where the risk of spreading illness is extremely high.”

The organization said it will continue to assess the situation to see if any flights beyond April 30 need to be postponed.