BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Korean War veteran Art Gentry turns 90 on Tuesday and Honor Flight Kern County has planned a parade for him.

Gentry fought in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in Korea, where the soldiers involved called themselves the Chosin Few or the Frozen Chosin.

The parade is planned for 4:30 p.m. at 8200 Westwold Drive.