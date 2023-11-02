BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight #48 is a special flight five years in the making dedicated to honoring our local Native American Heroes and Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette is giving us a behind the scene look as they tour our Nation’s Capital.

The whirlwind trip is just under 72-hours before its return to Meadows Field Airport Friday Nov. 3. On Thursday, Native American Veterans met and posed for photos with California’s 22nd Congressional District Representative David Valadao and 20th Congressional District Representative Kevin McCarthy and also toured the Navy Memorial.

Veterans toured the Navy Memorial and will be visiting the National Arlington Cemetery where they will see a changing of the guard. Native American Veterans will be laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown followed by rituals and celebrations to honor those who have served.

Watch the videos in the player to see the Veteran’s adventures.