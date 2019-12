Honor Flight Kern County is getting ready to host its first breakfast Thursday at its new venue in Central Bakersfield.

Until last month, Honor Flight held its monthly breakfast for veterans at American Legion Post 26 in Downtown Bakersfield, but the event outgrew the post.

Honor Flight moved the monthly breakfast to the Elks Lodge at 30th and H streets.

Honor Flight hosts their monthly breakfasts for veterans on the first Thursday of the month at 9 a.m.