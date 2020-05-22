Honor Flight Kern County to hold parade for veterans at assisted living homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight Kern County is set to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

On Monday, Honor Flight will hold a Memorial Day car and flag parade for all the of the heroes who have and continue to fight for America’s freedom.

Honor Flight will start staging at 8:45 a.m. at Derrell’s Mini Storage located at 2801 Columbus St.

If you want to watch the parade it will start at Columbus Estates and continue down Magnolia, Soltstice, Brookdale and the Palms.

Honor Flight expects the event to wrap up at around 10:30 a.m.