Honor Flight Kern County takes off from Meadows Field

Honor Flight Kern County is set for another trip to the nation's capital on Tuesday morning.

The 37th Kern County Honor Flight is scheduled to leave from Meadows Field at 5:30 a.m.

Organizers are asking folks to welcome the veterans back home at Meadows Field on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

17's Tabatha Mills will join the veterans on their flight and will be in Washington D.C. as local veterans see the memorials built in their honor.

You can catch those stories on KGET.com and 17 News at Sunrise.