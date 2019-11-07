Honor Flight Kern County raises thousands for veterans to take future trip to Washington DC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight Kern County teamed up with the Kern County Broadcasters Association for an all-media, all-day fundraiser.

The hope is to send more than 100 veterans on a charter flight set to depart April 7.

All the money had not been counted yet, but organizers said they raised at least $30,000 for Honor Flight Kern County veterans.

The locations included Chuy’s on Rosedale Highway, Salty’s on White Lane, and P.F. Chang’s on Stockdale Highway.

The organization flies World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. to see memorials built in their honor – all at no cost to them.

Honor Flight Kern County is made up entirely of volunteers. There is no paid staff and 100 percent of every donation goes directly to sending veterans to D.C.

Guardians are self funded.

To date, Honor Flight Kern County has flown more than 1,600 veterans to see their memorials.

