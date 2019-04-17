Honor Flight Kern County makes first stop in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (KGET) -- Nearly two dozen local veterans left for Washington D.C. early Tuesday morning and 17's Tabatha Mills went along with them on their trip.

The group of 23 veterans first arrived in Baltimore and were greeted and cheered everywhere they went.

Ten World War II veterans and 12 Korea veterans and one Vietnam veteran are on the trip.

On Wednesday the group heads to Washington D.C. for a tour of the city and the war memorials dedicated to them.