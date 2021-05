BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Our local veterans are ready to take flight once again to our nation’s capital, but they need your help getting there.

Honor Flight Kern County says it’s planning to send our heroes to see the war memorials in Washington D.C. this fall after having to cancel flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are hoping to be able to resume flights in September or October.



Organizers say they need help raising money for these flights. To donate, call 661-527-3838.