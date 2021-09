BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight Kern County is looking for guardians to chaperone local veterans on their Oct. 11-13 trip.

Those interested have to be fully vaccinated. The trip costs $1,200 per person.

“Change a life. Change your own,” Honor Flight said in a statement on their website.

If you’re interested in being a guardian on the trip, call 661-432-7822. You can fill out an application here.

Visit honorflightkerncounty.org for more information.