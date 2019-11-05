Honor Flight Kern County, KGET team up to raise money to send veterans on trip to Washington, DC

Wednesday is your chance to give back to local veterans.

Honor Flight Kern County and KGET invite you to be part of the annual all media, all-day fundraiser.

The goal is to raise money to send more than 100 veterans to view and visit their memorials for another charter flight on April 7, 2020.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. you can donate at three locations.

Salty’s located at 6801 White Lane

P.F. Changs located at 10700 Stockdale Highway

Chuys located at 8660 Rosedale Highway

You can also be a volunteer for the event. Honor Flight says they are looking for at least 100 volunteers.

If you want to help, text 661-205-1478.