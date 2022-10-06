BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight Kern County hosted its monthly breakfast Thursday morning for local veterans.

Volunteers like Cheryl Renz made sure the event ran smoothly.

“I’ve been volunteering for 10 years, and so I do a little bit of everything. Wherever they need help, I come in and help,” Renz said.

“My husband and I work out front, getting people signed in. Getting them tickets and just greeting them and telling them how glad we are to see them.”

All World War II and Honor Flight veterans ate for free at the breakfast. Guests were able to purchase $6 breakfast tickets at the door.

Honor Flight Kern County is part of a national organization that takes World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington DC to see memorials built in their honor at no cost to them.

The organization has sent 44 flights to Washington with the first flight dating back to 2012.