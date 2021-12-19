Honor Flight Kern County holds Christmas parade for veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Honor Flight brought the Christmas spirit Sunday to veterans who had to stay indoors.

Organizers brought the parade including a motorcade of bikers, cars decorated with lights and military trucks to retirement homes at Seven Oaks and St. Lauren.

It was a chance to share Christmas cheer with the veterans during the pandemic.

“A lot of our seniors don’t get any excitement around Christmas time, especially with COVID. They can’t have the normal Christmas carolers and folks coming to visit them,” Honor Flight Kern County director Lili Marsh said. “So we’ll bring some good cheer to hopefully a lot of folks.”

