BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans were treated to breakfast courtesy of Honor Flight Kern County on Thursday morning.

Breakfast was served by community volunteers, including some team members from KGET and Telemundo.

The honor flight breakfast is held on the first Thursday of every month at the downtown Elks Lodge to bring veterans together to share updates and a warm meal. One of those updates was the announcement of a $15,000 donation from California Resources Corporation.

Several families of veterans who have passed away also stopped by this morning to donate in their memory. One donation included money raised from a lemonade stand.

“We had the cutest little children who held a lemonade stand and they raised $3,000,” Lili Marsh with the organization told 17 News. “And that’s going to send two veterans on the next honor flight.”

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for October. You can donate to help send a veteran on that flight and learn more on how to volunteer at the Honor Flight Kern County website.